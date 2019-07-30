Ernie Els returns to Virginia Beach for charity pro-am

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) – A week after finishing tied for 32nd at the Open Championship in Ireland, Ernie Els made the trip to much warmer conditions on the Virginia Beach oceanfront.

The four-time major champion put on a small clinic and teed it up for the third annual Els For Autism Pro-Am Invitational at the Princess Anne Country Club.

With 22 teams signed up, the event’s silent auction on Sunday night raised $92,000. “This is really become a great event,” said Els.

His foundation, Els for Autism, has raised more than $30 million world-wide. “If it wasn’t for my boy Ben, who’s got autism, he’s 17 years old now, we wouldn’t even be doing this.”

