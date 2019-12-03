Emotional afternoon for Wilder, who resigns as ODU head football coach

NORFOLK (WAVY) – It was an emotional afternoon for the man who built Old Dominion University’s football program from scratch.

Hired as an unknown in 2007, two years before ODU ever had a team to field, Bobby Wilder made the difficult decision to step away from the program he called his “baby.”

Wilder resigned after 13 years as the Monarchs’ head man, following the worst season (1-11) in program history.

“I gave it everything I had,” said Wilder, who’s team won 10 games, including the Bahamas Bowl in 2016. “I put every ounce I had into it 24-7, 365. I have absolutely no regrets.”