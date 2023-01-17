NORFOLK (WAVY) – For the first time since 1994, hockey fans in Hampton Roads were able to enjoy the ECHL All-Star game at Scope.

“It’s incredible,” said Norfolk Admirals owner Pat Cavanagh, who played a big role in Norfolk obtaining the ECHL’s All-Star weekend.

“It’s really great to put the focus on Norfolk and Hampton Roads.”

The All-Star game, which consisted of 27 players split among four teams, featured seven-minute games of three-on-three as well as skills competitions. Every bit of the action was broadcast exclusively on the NHL network.

Weston DeWitt, the voice of the Admirals, provided color commentary for the nationally televised broadcast.

The game capped off a weekend that saw the Stanley Cup make its way to Norfolk, former Admirals Mark Bernard and Victor Gervais earn inductions into the ECHL Hall of Fame, and more than 5,000 hockey fans witness an event that had not been to Hampton Roads in 29 years.

“I’m one of this area, as you know. (The) 757 is my home, the Admirals brought me here, and to share this kind of event with the community is the highlight of my year,” said Cavanagh.