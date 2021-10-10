Down 18 at halftime, W&M rallies for Homecoming win over winless Albany

WILLIAMSBURG (WAVY) – A stunned homecoming crowd at Zable Stadium looked on as William & Mary, off to its best start in seven years, trailed winless Albany 21-3 at the half. The silence quickly became jubilation, as the Tribe (4-1, 2-0 in CAA) rallied for a 31-24 win on Saturday.

It was William & Mary’s largest comeback since 2005, and it marks the Tribe’s best start since 2004.

The Tribe almost immediately flipped the script in the third quarter. Lucas Martin scored the first of his two touchdowns on the Tribe’s first drive, Alex Washington recovered a bad snap in the endzone for a special teams touchdown with Albany trying to punt on its first drive, and the Tribe took the lead with 14 points in the fourth quarter to seal the comeback win.

Darius Wilson, ineffective at best in the first half, composed himself well enough in the second half to throw for 145 yards and a touchdown, completing 14 of 19 passes. The Tribe rushing attack gashed Albany for 221 yards.