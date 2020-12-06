QB Jones inactive for Giants; McCoy to start at Seattle

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) looks to throw against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The New York Giants will be without starting quarterback Daniel Jones for Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Jones was inactive for the matchup of first-place teams. Jones was not expected to play because of a hamstring injury suffered last week against Cincinnati. Colt McCoy will make his first start of the season at QB for the Giants.

Seattle was without both starting right tackle Brandon Shell (ankle) and backup Cedric Ogbuehi (calf) leaving a major question on the offensive line. Defensive end Carlos Dunlap was active after leaving last week’s game early with a foot injury.

Veteran Arizona receiver Larry Fitzgerald will miss his second straight game on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The Cardinals also activated rookie defensive lineman Leki Fotu, which should help at a position that’s dealt with a lot of injuries.

Los Angeles Chargers left tackle Sam Tevi is inactive for the game to be with his wife for the birth of his first child. Cornerback Casey Hayward is back after missing last week’s game because of a hamstring injury that ended his streak of 106 consecutive games played.

Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (calf) and Packers outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith (ankle) are active. Both had been listed as questionable on Friday.

Tavon Austin’s Packers debut will have to wait for another day. The Packers signed the 2013 No. 8 overall pick on Tuesday.

Packers running back/kick returner Tyler Ervin is coming back after missing two games with injured ribs. He had been listed as questionable.

PHILADELPHIA-GREEN BAY

Eagles: QB Nate Sudfeld, WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, RB Jason Huntley, S Rudy Ford, DE Genard Avery, WR Quez Watkins

Packers: QB Jordan Love, WR Tavon Austin, CB Josh Jackson, OLB Jonathan Garvin, DL Anthony Rush.

NEW ENGLAND-LA CHARGERS

Patriots: QB Brian Hoyer, DB Terrence Brooks, RB J.J. Taylor, TE Jordan Thomas, DL Isaiah Mack, DL Tashawn Bower

Chargers: QB Easton Stick, WR Joe Reed, RB Troymaine Pope, LB Denzel Perryman, OT Sam Tevi, DL Tyree St. Louis, DL Cortez Broughton

NY GIANTS-SEATTLE

Giants: QB Daniel Jones, WR Dante Pettis, LB T.J. Brunson, T Kyle Murphy, T Jackson Barton, DE R.J. McIntosh, LB Trent Harris.

Seahawks: RB Travis Homer, G Phil Haynes, T Brandon Shell, T Cedric Ogbuehi, DE Jonathan Bullard.

LOS ANGELES RAMS-ARIZONA

Rams: RB Raymond Calais, LB Terrell Lewis, OL Brian Allen, WR Trishton Jackson, TE Brycen Hopkins

Cardinals: QB Brett Hundley, RB Eno Benjamin, S Jalen Thompson, OL Josh Miles, OL Max Garcia, DL Rashard Lawrence

CINCINNATI-MIAMI

Bengals: K Austin Seibert, C B.J. Finney, G Alex Redmond, G Keaton Sutherland, OT Fred Johnson

Dolphins: RB-WR Malcolm Perry, RB Salvon Ahmed, RB DeAndre Washington, T Adam Pankey, DT Benito Jones

INDIANAPOLIS-HOUSTON

Colts: DE Ben Banogu, T Anthony Castonzo, QB Jacob Eason, LB Bobby Okereke, WR Dezmon Patmon, P Rigoberto Sanchez, S Khari Willis.

Texans: QB Josh McCown, RB C.J. Prosise, T Charlie Heck, G Hjalte Froholdt, WR Isaiah Coulter, DE Nate Orchard, DT Andrew Brown.

CLEVELAND-TENNESSEE

Browns: WR Taywan Taylor, WR KhaDarel Hodge, CB Denzel Ward, RB Dontrell Hilliard, S Tedric Thompson, DE Joe Jackson.

Titans: CB Adoree Jackson, TE Jonnu Smith, DL Larrell Murchison, WR Nick Westbrook.

LAS VEGAS-NEW YORK JETS

Raiders: RB Josh Jacobs, S Johnathan Abram, DE Carl Nassib, CB Isaiah Johnson, G John Simpson, QB Nathan Peterman

Jets: WR Vyncint Smith, OL Cameron Clark, OL Jimmy Murray, TE Ross Travis, QB James Morgan

DETROIT-CHICAGO

Lions: QB David Blough, WR Kenny Golladay, CB Jeff Okudah, RB D’Andre Swift, DL Da’Shawn Hand, DE Austin Bryant.

Bears: RB Artavis Pierce, OL Lachavious Simmons, NT Daniel McCullers, WR Riley Ridley, OLB James Vaughters.

JACKSONVILLE-MINNESOTA

Jaguars: QB Jake Luton, CB Sidney Jones IV, LB Dakota Allen, LB Kamalei Correa, TE Tyler Davis, DE Reggie Gilbert

Vikings: WR Tajaé Sharpe, RB Alexander Mattison, S Curtis Riley, CB Dylan Mabin, T Oli Udoh, TE Irv Smith Jr., DE D.J. Wonnum

NEW ORLEANS-ATLANTA

Saints: DE Marcus Davenport, RB Ty Montgomery, CB Janoris Jenkins, WR Deonte Harris, QB Trevor Siemian, CB Grant Haley, TE Garrett Griffin, DT Malcolm Roach

Falcons: RB Qadree Ollison, S Jaylinn Hawkins, CB Tyler Hall, G James Carpenter, DT Deadrin Senat

