Dodgers offer QOs to Seager, Taylor but not Kershaw

NEW YORK (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have extended qualifying offers to free agent All-Stars Corey Seager and Chris Taylor, but not Clayton Kershaw.

Seager and Taylor were among 14 players offered $18.4 million, one-year qualifying offer deals before the deadline Sunday night. If players reject those offers and sign with another club, their former team is entitled to draft pick compensation.

Kershaw has spent his entire 14-year career with Los Angeles, winning three Cy Young Awards and the 2020 World Series with the Dodgers. He was 10-8 with a 3.55 ERA in 22 regular season starts but missed the postseason due to a left forearm injury that is not expected to require surgery.

Atlanta slugger Freddie Freeman received a qualifying offer from the World Series-winning Braves, while the AL champion Houston Astros extended offers to shortstop Carlos Correa and right-hander Justin Verlander. The latter missed all of 2021 following Tommy John surgery, but the 38-year-old hopes to return next season.

The New York Mets announced Saturday that outfielder Michael Conforto and righty Noah Syndergaard were offered QOs. The Toronto Blue Jays were the only other team with multiple qualifying offers, made to left-hander Robbie Ray and infielder Marcus Semien.

Semien is a free agent for the second consecutive offseason but did not receive a qualifying offer from Oakland last year before signing an $18 million, one-year deal with Toronto. Players can only be extended qualifying offers once in their careers under the collective bargaining agreement, which is set to expire at the end of the month.

Boston left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez, Cincinnati outfielder Nick Castellanos, Colorado shortstop Trevor Story, Los Angeles Angels reliever Raisel Iglesias and San Francisco first baseman Brandon Belt rounded out the list of players to receive qualifying offers.

Among the notable free agents who did not receive qualifying offers: Colorado right-hander Jon Gray, Chicago White Sox lefty Carlos Rodón and Giants pitcher Anthony DeSclafani and Alex Wood.

Players have until Nov. 17 to decide if they’ll accept. Just 10 of 96 players to receive a qualifying offer have accepted since the system was introduced in 2012.

Also Sunday, designated hitter J.D. Martinez declined to opt out of his contract with the Boston Red Sox, keeping a $19,375,000 salary in the final season of a $110 million, five-year contract.

Boston exercised a $7 million option on catcher Christian Vázquez rather than pay a $250,000 buyout. The Red Sox declined a $6.25 million option on left-hander Martín Pérez, choosing to pay a $500,00 buyout. and turned down a $10 million option on right-hander Garret Richards, triggering a $1.5 million buyout.

Wade Miley’s $10 million option was exercised by the Chicago Cubs, who claimed the left-hander off waivers from Cincinnati Reds on Friday.

Houston exercised an $8 million option on first baseman Yuli Gurriel, and Astros reliever Ryan Pressly’s option became guaranteed at $10 million based on his pitching in at least 40 games and finishing the season healthy.

Outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. kept his contract with Milwaukee, which calls for a $9.5 million salary next season and includes a $12 million mutual option for 2023 with an $8 million buyout.

Tampa Bay exercised a $7 million option on catcher Mike Zunino. He signed a deal last winter with a $2 million salary for 2021 and included an option originally for $4 million that escalated based on games played.

The Yankees declined a $3 million option on left-handed reliever Joely Rodríguez, who was acquired from Texas in the July trade that brought outfielder Joey Gallo to New York. Rodriguez gets a $500,000 buyout.

San Francisco exercised its option on right-hander Jay Jackson, which calls for a $1.5 million salary in the major leagues and a $250,000 salary while in the minors.

