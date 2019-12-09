Diakite, defense lead No. 5 Virginia past No. 7 UNC 56-47

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – DECEMBER 07: Kody Stattmann #23 of the Virginia Cavaliers shoots past Armando Bacot #5 of the North Carolina Tar Heels in the second half during a game at John Paul Jones Arena on December 7, 2019 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Mamadi Diakite scored 12 points and No. 5 Virginia rebounded from a blowout loss with a 56-47 victory against No. 7 North Carolina. Tomas Woldetensae added 11 points and Francisco Caffaro had 10 and six rebounds for the Cavaliers.

Viginia lost 69-40 at Purdue in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge on Wednesday night. Freshman Cole Anthony led North Carolina with 12 points and fellow freshman Armando Bacot had 11. The Tar Heels shot just 37 percent and became the seventh team held below 50 points by Virginia this season.