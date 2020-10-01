Despite COVID-19, Leishman’s celebrity golf tournament still going strong

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) – Audrey Leishman experienced a number of sleepless nights, wondering if she would have to cancel her foundation’s premiere event.

After several months and two postponements, Audrey and her husband Marc, a PGA Tour player ranked 26th in the World Golf Rankings, were rewarded with a beautiful Fall Monday at Bayville Golf Club. PGA Tour players, former athletes, actors and broadcasters were all on hand for the fifth annual “Begin Again Celebrity Golf Classic.”

“Especially in 2020, (Audrey and Marc) have earned this perfect day,” said Amanda Balionis, a PGA Tour and NFL broadcaster for CBS Sports.

Balionis was one of the many celebrities, including Pro Football Hall of Famer Bruce Smith and former Major Leaguer Michael Cuddyer, who gave to a cause which has continued to grow.

The Begin Again Foundation aims to help families struggling with medical expenses, while also raising money and awareness towards Toxic Shock Syndrome and Sepsis. Audrey Leishman nearly lost her life to the disease in 2015.

“I know people work hard for their money, and for them to trust me to do good with it means more to me than I can ever really express to them,” said Audrey.

More than 470 people who have been diagnosed with Sepsis can now call themselves survivors, thanks to the efforts of Audrey and Marc’s charity.

“The amount of lives she’s probably saved just by spreading the word about sepsis and what it is, and the signs to look out for, is amazing,” said Balionis. “So, to me, this is the least that we can do is show up for Audrey and Marc.”