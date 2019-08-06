Derby hoping to secure Rooney’s return to England from MLS

DERBY, England (AP) — Wayne Rooney is closing in on a return to England as player-coach at second-tier side Derby County from January and leaving DC United at the end of the Major League Soccer season.

Derby owner Mel Morris told reporters outside the team’s ground in northern England that “we are confident” of signing the 33-year-old former England captain, who flew in from Washington overnight.

Morris told broadcaster Sky Sports “we heard Wayne was obviously looking to come back to the U.K.”

The MLS season ends by November.

Morris says “he wants to finish the season there. … He will join in January if we can get the deal done.”

Rooney, who is the record goal scorer for Manchester United and England, joined DC United from Everton in 2018. The striker retired from international duty in 2017.

