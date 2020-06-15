Denny Hamlin dominates Homestead, reaches career milestone

HOMESTEAD, FLORIDA – JUNE 14: Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 Toyota, celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on June 14, 2020 in Homestead, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

HOMESTEAD, Fla. (AP) — Denny Hamlin found the magic at Homestead-Miami Speedway, once again. Hamlin went to the lead for the final time with 30 laps left and held off Chase Elliott for his record-tying third NASCAR Cup Series victory at Homestead.

Former drivers Tony Stewart and Greg Biffle are the other three-time winners. Hamlin, a Chesterfield native, is in the club now, after battling Elliott most of the night. Hamlin raced to his third victory of the season and 40th overall.

He opened the season with a victory in the Daytona 500 and won at Darlington last month. At Homestead, he led 137 of 267 laps on the 1 1/2-mile track in Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 11 Toyota, finishing 0.895 ahead of Elliott.