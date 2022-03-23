NORFOLK (WAVY) – On the left field wall at Bud Methany Baseball Complex will always shine a reminder of the magical postseason run Old Dominion enjoyed last season.

The Monarchs set school records for wins (44), home runs in a season (105), and earned a trip to an NCAA regional with their first ever Conference USA Tournament championship.

So far this season, the Monarchs (17-2) have enjoyed a 13-game win streak, have belted 37 home runs, and are ranked among the nation’s top 25 teams by a number of baseball publications.