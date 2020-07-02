Deadline set to renew Old Dominion football season tickets

Chopper 10 aerial image of the new Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium on the campus of Old Dominion University.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Old Dominion University athletics released that Friday, July 24 is the new deadline to purchase football season tickets.

The announcement comes after university athletics has been forced to delay the renewal deadline multiple times in an effort to accommodate fans during the pandemic.

The 2020 season will open with ODU hosting ACC foe Wake Forest on Friday, September 4.

Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium has seven home games slated for the Monarchs this year — including an October 24 tilt against Virginia.

Fans who do not want to renew seats for 2020 because of concerns attending games can retain the same location for the 2021 season. All account holders that purchased tickets in 2019 will have the option to retain their tickets for 2021.

In the event that the season is disrupted by COVID-19, fans will have multiple options including:

Receiving credit to their account for 2021 football season tickets.

Ticket credit amounts can be converted to a charitable donation to the ODAF to assist with student-athlete scholarships.

Receive a full refund for all impacted games.

Old Dominion is taking guidelines from the state to determine seating capacity. There has been no determination at this time in regards to what that capacity will be.

ODAF members who want to use their 2020 benefits have to lock in their tickets by July 24.

To renew your season tickets online, click here and log into your account.



The ODU Athletics Ticket Office staff are available at ODUtickets@odu.edu or by calling 757-683-4444.

Latest News