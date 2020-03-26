DC sports broadcasters use their voices to help feed the city

Sports

by: Grace Grill

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The cancellation of sports has silenced arenas and stadiums around the world, however, some of the voices that bring our sports to life in Washington, D.C. have found a way to still have their voices be heard, and for a good cause.

Fourteen D.C. sports broadcasters have launched the initiative “Voices of D.C. Sports: Helping to Feed the City” that will raise money through personal shoutout messages.

For a minimum donation of $25, fans can request a personalized video from some of the most recognizable voices in D.C. sports through the digital app Cameo.

Proceeds from the videos will benefit three local D.C. non-profits, DC Central Kitchen, Capital Area Food Bank, and Martha’s Table.

Fans can also make a donation by texting DCSPORTS to 44321.

Below is a list of all of the sports broadcasters participating.

Washington Capitals:
Joe Beninati, NBC Sports Washington Capitals play-by-play announcer
Al Koken, NBC Sports Washington Capitals reporter and host
Craig Laughlin, NBC Sports Washington Capitals analyst
Alan May, NBC Sports Washington Capitals studio analyst
John Walton, Capitals Radio play-by-play announcer

Washington Nationals:
Dave Jageler, Nationals Radio play-by-play announcer
FP Santangelo, MASN Nationals color analyst
Charlie Slowes, Nationals Radio, play-by-play announcer

Washington Redskins:
Larry Michael, Washington Redskins play-by-play announcer

Washington Wizards:
Caron Butler, NBC Sports Washington Wizards analyst
Glenn Consor, NBC Sports Washington and Wizards Radio analyst
Drew Gooden – NBC Sports Washington Wizards color analyst
Dave Johnson, Wizards Radio play-by-play broadcaster and D.C. United play-by-play announcer
Justin Kutcher, NBC Sports Washington Wizards play-by-play announcer

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Runny Nose
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
What should I do if...?

I display any of the symptoms?

• Call ahead before you go to the doctor's office or emergency room
• Stay away from other people
• Do not handle any pets or animals

I’ve been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or recently traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19?

• Call your doctor immediately.

I can’t find anywhere that sells disinfectant wipes or hand sanitizer?

Follow this guide to safely make your own hand sanitizer

It's the weekend and I can't get ahold of my doctor?

• Call the emergency room first and inform them you are displaying COVID-19 symptoms.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories