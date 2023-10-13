ROSENBERG, TX (Release via Top Rank Boxing) – Norfolk Olympic Silver Medal boxing sensation, lightweight contender Keyshawn “The Businessman” Davis (9-0, 6 KOs), returns in the 10-round co-feature against Nahir Albight (16-2, 7 KOs) at Fort Bend Epicenter in Rosenberg, Texas. Davis-Albright will be broadcast LIVE on ESPN & ESPN+ at 10:30 p.m. ET before the middleweight title unification main event between WBO champion Janibek Alimkhanuly (pr. ah-leem-HAHN-oh-luh) & IBF champion Vincenzo Gualtieri.



Also in action will be Keyshawn’s older brother, Kelvin “Nite Nite” Davis (9-0, 6 KOs), who will be taking on an opponent to be named in an eight-rounder junior welterweight bout. Kelvin’s fight will be on the undercard, streaming exclusively on ESPN+