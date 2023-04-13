LANDOVER, Md. (DC News Now) — The Washington Commanders’ owner, Dan Snyder, reached an agreement to sell the NFL team for $6 billion, according to a digital content company that covers the sports industry.

Sportico reported Thursday that Snyder and Josh Harris hoped to sign a contract “in the coming days.”

Harris, who is co-owner of the Philadelphia 76ers, had been leading a group of potential buyers that included billionaire Mitchell Rales and NBA legend Magic Johnson.

Sportico noted in a tweet that if the deal goes through, it would shatter the record paid for a sports team. Rob Walton set the existing record in 2022 when he bought the Denver Broncos for $4.6 billion.

The contract in principle between Snyder and Harris’ group still needed to be finalized as of Thursday afternoon. Additionally, the National Football League would need to approve it and owners would need to vote on it before any deal became official.

As everyone awaits the official sale of the Washington Commanders, fans were already rejoicing, as the Dan Snyder Era is heading towards it’s conclusion.

Former players of the Washington franchise also gave their thoughts on the big news of the day, as former Washington linebacker Eddie Mason spoke on what Thursday was like for the current players on the roster.

New ownership will bring back the positives for a franchise that’s been clouded with negatives, but what exactly will the new ownership have to do to get everyone behind the new regime? Eddie Mason gave his thoughts on the matter.

The sale has not yet been made official. However, when it does, will it be remembered as the biggest DC sports story ever? Eddie Mason believes it will be.

Former Commanders defensive back Fred Smoot gave his thoughts on the news of the Commanders sale in principle, and what it means for both former and current players of the organization.