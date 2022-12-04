WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Darius Wilson threw three touchdown passes and William & Mary turned turnovers into three consecutive touchdowns in the second quarter and the fifth-seeded Tribe rolled to a 54-14 win over Gardner-Webb in the second round of the FCS playoffs on Saturday.

Two fumble recoveries and two interceptions led to 27 points in the second quarter for William & Mary (11-1), which plays at fourth-seeded Montana State next weekend in the quarterfinals.

“When it started, it just kind of never stopped,” W&M coach Mike London said. “That was fun, fun to watch. But what a long journey this has been. In the playoffs, you’ve got to be at your best. And we were at our best today.”

Gardner-Webb (7-6), in its first FCS playoffs, self-destructed with six turnovers, including four interceptions by three different quarterbacks. A week after piling up 405 yards on the ground, in a 52-41 win over Eastern Kentucky in the first-round, the Running’ Bulldogs had 200.

The Tribe, ranked eighth in the FCS coaches poll, went 66 yards in 10 plays on the opening drive, capped by a 3-yard run by Bronson Yoder. They then turned three consecutive turnovers into touchdowns. Two were passes to JT Mayo covering 34 and 43 yards. The third was a 6-yard run by Donavyn Lester.

In the final minute of the first half the Runnin’ Bulldogs had their fourth turnover and Ethan Chang got his second field goal for a 34-0 lead.

Gardner-Webb put together a 75 yard drive to open the second half, scoring on a 17-yard pass from Matthew Caldwell to Caleb Borders. But the Tribe responded with a scoring drive — and Yoder’s second score — and then scored two more touchdowns after interceptions. Tye Freeland had two of the picks.

Wilson was 14 of 24 for 240 yards and ran for another 89 yards.

The Tribe set school records for points, total yards (608), rushing yards (302) and forced turnovers (six) in a postseason game. The 40-point margin was also its largest, just ahead of a 45-6 win over Jackson State in 1996. They had more than 300 yards running and passing.

Gardner-Webb coach Tre Lamb, after seeing what the Tribe did to his team, believes they have as good a chance as any to win a national championship.

“They’ve got a really good football team,” he said. “I think they can go really deep in this thing and potentially win it all.”