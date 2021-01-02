Curry’s 27 leads ODU past FIU 71-66

MIAMI, FL (WAVY) – Malik Curry scored a game-high 27 points, and Old Dominion held off a second-half charge to beat Florida International 71-66 on Saturday afternoon.

A three-pointer from Curry put the Monarchs (5-3, 1-1 in Conference USA) ahead 42-29 with just over 16 minutes to play. But the Panthers clawed their way back, and took a 61-59 lead with 1:53 left in regulation.

Jeff Jones’ club closed the game on a 12-5 run, which included a three-pointer from A.J. Oliver (14 points) to seal the deal.

ODU now gets a week to prepare for back-to-back games against Florida Atlantic on Jan. 8 and 9.