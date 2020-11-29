Curry leads Old Dominion over William & Mary 86-78

NORFOLK (WAVY) – Malik Curry scored a game-high 24 points to lead Old Dominion past William & Mary 86-78 on Saturday night at Chartway Arena.

A.J. Oliver added 19 for the Monarchs (1-1), who bounced back from their season-opening loss at Maryland on Wednesday.

The Tribe (0-1) were led by Connor Kochera, who scored 19 points, connecting on six of seven three-point attempts. Luke Loewe booked 16 points, while dishing out 10 assists.

Old Dominion led 39-33 at the half, and stretched its advantage out to as many as 15 points in the second half.

William & Mary will travel to North Carolina State on Monday, while ODU will get a week off before heading to Joe Echolls Hall for a matchup against cross-town rival Norfolk State.