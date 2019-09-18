Cox tops rival First Colonial in battle of beach giants

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) – In what has been one of the fiercest Hampton Roads sports rivalries for the last several years, Cox High School topped beach rival First Colonial 4-1 on Tuesday afternoon.

The Falcons are the defending state champions, and have won 20 of the schools’ 51 state titles. The Patriots, also perennial contenders and one of the premier programs in America, fell to the Falcons in last season’s state championship game.



“Last year was definitely a motivation, for me especially,” said junior, and Old Dominion-commit Kelly Taylor. “I remember playing the full game, all the overtime, and just the feeling afterward, it drives me every game. “

This weekend, Cox will head to Pennsylvania to compete in the MAX Field Hockey Invitational, where they will meet Eastern Region High School from New Jersey– the top-ranked club in the country.

“They’re the real deal,” said Cox head coach Taylor Rountree.

That matchup is believed to be the first ever between two programs with 20 state championships. “I’m very excited for the opportunity,” said Cox senior Zoe Campisi, a James Madison commit who played for the under-17 national team.