LEESBURG (WAVY) – Three Hampton Roads soccer teams returned to Hampton Roads with state championships. Cox High School defeated Riverside 2-0 to claim its first Class 5 state championship since the 2009-10 season.

Tabb High School topped Meridian 1-0 to win the Class 3 title, which also happened to be the program’s first state championship in 25 years.

The Lafayette girls’ soccer team brought home its first ever state championship after beating Hidden Valley 5-0 to claim the Class 3 championship.

CLASS 6 GIRLS’ SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIP

Kellam-0

Yorktown- 1

CLASS 5 GIRLS’ SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIP

First Colonial-0

Briar Woods-1

CLASS 2 GIRLS’ SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIP

Poquoson-1

Glenvar- 2

CLASS 5 SOFTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

Stone Bridge-2

Hickory-1