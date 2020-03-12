NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — While the 2020 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Basketball Tournament will continue as-planned on Thursday, the situation has changed for Friday and Saturday’s semi-final and championship games.
Both Thursday’s first and second session remain unchanged, MEAC officials said.
On Friday and Saturday, there will be restricted attendance at the tournament’s semi-final and championship games.
The games are restricted to players, coaches, officials, event staff, essential institution staff, conference staff, credentialed media and student-athlete guests.
MEAC officials say the restrictions are due to the spread of the coronavirus.
Those who purchased tickets to go to Friday and Saturday’s games should contact the venue through which they purchased their tickets. Requests for refunds must be made through the ticket-seller.
- RELATED: Norfolk merchants looking to score big with MEAC basketball tournament
- RELATED: MEAC Tournament fans playing defense against coronavirus
- RELATED: MEAC Madness! Norfolk gets ready for conference tournament
Latest Posts:
- FAU hands ODU early exit at C-USA Tournament
- Coronavirus: MEAC Tournament will have restricted attendance for semi-final, championship games
- Notre Dame tops Boston College 80-58 to advance in ACCs
- Woman sentenced to 13 years in fatal DUI case
- Video: President Trump addresses the nation from the Oval Office