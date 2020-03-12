Coronavirus: MEAC Tournament will have restricted attendance for semi-final, championship games

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — While the 2020 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Basketball Tournament will continue as-planned on Thursday, the situation has changed for Friday and Saturday’s semi-final and championship games.

Both Thursday’s first and second session remain unchanged, MEAC officials said.

On Friday and Saturday, there will be restricted attendance at the tournament’s semi-final and championship games.

The games are restricted to players, coaches, officials, event staff, essential institution staff, conference staff, credentialed media and student-athlete guests.

MEAC officials say the restrictions are due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Those who purchased tickets to go to Friday and Saturday’s games should contact the venue through which they purchased their tickets. Requests for refunds must be made through the ticket-seller.

