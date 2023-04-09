HAMPTON (WAVY) – The 73rd season of racing at historic Langley Speedway is underway. The second late model race on a cold and windy opening night featured a pair of local names going head-to-head.

Connor Hall outlasted his friend, his rival and the three-time defending track champion Brenden “Butterbean” Queen for a checkered flag in his first race back at his home track in almost two years.

“I was kind of coming back into what I call ‘Brenden’s Country,’ because he was so good here last year,” said Hall, who finished second on the Cars Tour last season. “Brenden and I have actually worked really hard on being friends more than foes, and it’s been fun.”