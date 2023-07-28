ASHBURN (WAVY) – One day after the Commanders’ last preseason game last year, then rookie running back Brian Robinson had a life changing moment.

Robinson was shot twice during an attempted car jacking. After surgery, Robinson missed the first four games of the season.

Despite the setback and despite battling a thigh injury, Robinson led the Commanders with 797 rushing yards.

Now he’s ready to see what he can do playing a full 17-game schedule.

“I expect to have a great camp and I expect to roll into the season with all the momentum in the world just coming off a strong camp,” Robinson said.

Robinson was a third-round draft pick out of Alabama, led all rookies last season by averaging 17 carries per game and his 66 yard per game average was third amongst the rookie running back class.

Eric Bieniemy comes in as the new offensive coordinator, replacing Scott Turner. Bieniemy’s scheme is expected to including more opportunities for Robinson to catch some balls out of the back field.

“Whatever Coach EB wants me to do. If you want me to run routes, you want me to catch the ball, I can do that,” Robinson said. “The biggest thing for me, I just don’t want to be one dimensional and I don’t want to be just a power back. I want to be able to run routes, run down the field, catch the ball with soft hands and continue to grow my game.”

Coach Ron Rivera said he likes the development he’s seen from Robinson, but as a second-year player still trying to find his way, there’s always room for growth.

“What we’re seeing now is a little more mature version of last year’s guy that went through camp and he’s still learning,” Rivera said. “He’s still growing and they’ve still got a ways to go but there’s a lot of promise. There’s a lot of excitement right now.”