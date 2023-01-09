LANDOVER, Md. (AP) – Washington Commanders rookie quarterback Sam Howell threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score in winning his NFL debut against the Dallas Cowboys he grew up rooting for.

Sam Howell's first NFL pass attempt goes for a TD to Terry McLaurin!



Howell gave the spark for the offense coach Ron Rivera hoped Carson Wentz would provide last week in a loss to Cleveland that eliminated the Commanders from playoff contention.

Howell became Washington’s first rookie QB to throw and run for TDs in the same game since Robert Griffin III in 2012. He also might have put himself in the mix for the starting job next season with a team that has been looking for stability at the positive for years.