WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAVY) – The Commanders are now searching for a new head coach.

It’s official. According to multiple sources, Ron Rivera has officially been fired as head coach for the Washington Commanders.

Josh Harris, owner of the Commanders, released a statement regarding the decision:

Today, we made the decision to part ways with Ron Rivera. I want to thank Ron and his wife Stephanie for all they did for the Commanders and DMV community, especially during the ownership transition. Ron helped navigate this organization through some challenging times. He is a good man and thoughtful leader who has positively contributed to this organization and the NFL. I wish the Rivera family nothing but the best moving forward. Josh Harris

Rivera spent four seasons as the Commanders head coach. During Rivera’s time as head coach, the Commanders went through three team names, two owners and eight staring quarterbacks.

This is not the only change for the Commanders however. Harris has also announced the addition of two prominent executives – former Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers and former Minnesota Vikings GM Rick Spielman.

Myers is set to take a lead role in identifying possible candidates for the top football operations and head-coaching jobs.

Rivera finishes his tenure as head coach with 26 wins, 49 losses and one tie.