Comeback complete, Alex Smith makes Washington’s 53-man roster

ASHBURN (AP) – Alex Smith has made Washington’s initial 53-man roster 22 months since breaking two bones in his right leg.

Coach Ron Rivera says the veteran quarterback is on the team and there’s no plan to put Smith on injured reserve.

Smith may even be Dwayne Haskins’ backup Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles after participating in full 11-on-11 drills at practice in recent days.

Rivera says Smith has been fully cleared for contact and everything else but hasn’t gotten hit by teammates during practice.

The first-year Washington coach is confident Smith could play against Philadelphia if called upon.