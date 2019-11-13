Colin Kaepernick set to attend private workout for NFL teams

ATLANTA, Ga. (WAVY) — ESPN reported late Tuesday that the NFL has arranged an invitation for Colin Kaepernick to attend a private workout session held Saturday at an undisclosed location in Atlanta.

The workout session is available to all clubs of the league, and will consist of on-field workouts and an interview. Teams that are unable to attend will have access to the video of the session.

The session will be closed to outside media.

The workout is arranged so teams can scout Kaepernick and evaluate his levels of readiness and interest in continuing his NFL career. According to his agents, Kaepernick hopes to return to the league and show how dedicated he is.

Kaepernick has shared his excitement via Twitter, stating he’s been preparing for this moment for the last three years.

The free agent last played in the NFL as a quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers in January 2017. In the 2016 season, Kaepernick kneeled during the National Anthem in protest against police violence against black men and other societal issues faced by black people in America.

After becoming a free agent with no team willing to sign him, Kaepernick filed a grievance against the NFL accusing the league of colluding against him to keep him from playing.

The quarterback led the 49ers to the 2013 Super Bowl had a 90.7 percent pass rating his last season played. He also threw 16 touchdowns with four interceptions and rushed 468 yards on 69 attempts.