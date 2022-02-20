CNU women cap perfect regular season with 76-62 win over Salisbury

NEWPORT NEWS (WAVY) – Natalie Terwilliger enjoyed a career night, scoring 25 points and grabbing 16 rebounds. Her sensational effort on Senior Night helped propel Christopher Newport University to a 76-62 win over Salisbury, and a perfect 22-0 regular season.

“It’s incredible,” said Terwillger. “I don’t think we expected this at the beginning of the year.”

Terwillger was one of six seniors honored before the start of Saturday night’s game at the Freeman Center. The Captains (22-0) will now head west to California for the Coast-to-Coast Conference Tournament.