NEWPORT NEWS (WAVY) – The lacrosse season for the men’s team at Christopher Newport University came to an end in heartbreaking fashion on their home field Saturday afternoon.

On a blistering hot day at Jennings Stadium, the Captains (18-2) rallied from a 6-2 deficit in the third quarter, took a 9-8 lead in the fourth, but ultimately fell in overtime 10-9 to visiting York (PA).