NEWPORT NEWS (WAVY) – Making the Division III Final Four is far from uncharted territory for John Krikorian’s program. The Christopher Newport Univeristy men’s basketball team is headed to the national semifinals for the third time in the last six NCAA Tournaments.

Advancing beyond the first game is a different story. CNU has yet to make a championship game, but Krikorian senses something different about this group.

“This team, unlike the other two, while they’re enjoying the experience, they seem to be on a little bit more of a mission,” said Krikorian.

A 76-70 win over Wheaton College over the weekend secured CNU’s trip to Fort Wayne, Indiana, where they will face Swathmore College on Thursday.

Regardless of the opponent, Krikorian senses an unshakable confidence in his team. “They absolutely believe that they’re destined to go out there and play extremely well, and if they do that they’ll come out on the right side of the scoreboard,” he said.

CNU is two wins away from the program’s first national title in program history. Their matchup against Swathmore tips off on Thursday at 5:30 pm. A win, and the Captains advance to Saturday’s national championship.