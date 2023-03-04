NEWPORT NEWS (WAVY) – Both the men’s and women’s basketball teams at Christopher Newport University are moving on to the third round of the Division III NCAA Tournament.

Paced by Sondra Fan’s 13 points and five assists, the Captain women topped Elizabethtown College at CNU’s Freeman Center 65-55 and kept their perfect season in tact. CNU, which is ranked no. 1 in the nation, improved to 28-0 on the season.

The men were led by Norfolk’s Jahn Hines, who scored 18 points in the Captains’ 72-59 win over in-state rival Hampden-Sydney.