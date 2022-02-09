CNU men hold off Mary Washington, extend win streak to 17

NEWPORT NEWS (WAVY) – Norfolk’s Jahn Hines scored a game-high 26 points to lead Christopher Newport University past an upset-minded Mary Washington 78-71 at the Freeman Center on Wednesday.

The Captains (20-2), ranked fourth in the nation, trailed 33-27 at halftime, but opened the second half on a 10-0 scoring run.

CNU extended its win streak to 17 straight, still with regular season games against Salisbury and at Mary Washington remaining. The team will be back at the Freeman Center to host the Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference Tournament beginning Feb. 24.