NEWPORT NEWS (WAVY) – In a battle of Hampton Roads rivals, and two of the premiere powers in Division III softball, Christopher Newport outlasted the reigning national champions from Virginia Wesleyan.

The Captains clinched the Newport News Super Regional and advanced to the national finals with a extra-inning 5-2 win at Captains Park on Saturday.

“It’s really amazing,” said CNU senior Bailey Roberts. “There’s really no words to describe it. It’s just a dream come true.”

CNU twice prevented the Marlins from advancing the winning run across the plate, which would have forced a winner-take-all game three. Freshman Meredith Brickner, who provided the walk-off hit in game one on Friday, again dealt the decisive blow, this time in the ninth inning.

With runners on first and second, Brickner sent a three-run blast screaming over the scoreboard in left field. Her second home run of the season, and her first since March 5 provided the insurance the Captains needed in order to clinch the series.

“I think this is CNU’s time,” said senior Kaitlyn Hasty. “That was one of the hardest competitions we ever had to play and if we can handle (Virginia Wesleyan) I think we can handle anybody.”

The Captains head to the national finals for the first time since 2012.