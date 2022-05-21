NEWPORT NEWS (WAVY) – With the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh and final inning, Meredith Brickner did what she had to do. The freshman sent a liner up the middle, Katie Currin scored from third on a fielding error, and the celebration was on for Christopher Newport University after a thrilling 3-2 win over Virginia Wesleyan in game one of the best-of-three NCAA Super Regional.

“We like them to be exciting but not close,” said CNU head coach Keith Parr.

Wesleyan, the defending national champions, appeared poised to take the opening matchup after Julie Sinnett’s two-run home run in the top of the sixth inning, which gave the Marlins a 2-1 lead.

The Captains managed to tie the game in the bottom of the sixth after another fielding error on a bloop single to shallow right field by Bailey Roberts.

“They competed well, both teams competed at a high level, and when games are that close, it’s going to come down to the little things over the course of seven innings,” said Parr. “Luckily we had a few more little things go our way.”

The two Hampton Roads rivals will square off in an elimination game two at 1:00 pm on Saturday. Should CNU win, the Captains will advance to the Division III World Series. If Wesleyan wins, the two will meet in a winner-take-all game three at 3:30.