CNU dismisses Art Link as head football coach

NEWPORT NEWS (WAVY) – Art Link will not return as the head football coach at Christopher Newport University next season. The school announced on Sunday it has parted ways with Link, who went 19-22 since his hiring back in 2017.

“I am thankful for the time and energy that Coach Link and his staff have poured into coaching our students,” CNU’s Director of Athletics Kyle McMullin said in a statement.

“It is time to pursue new leadership for our football program. Our Community of Champions at Christopher Newport demands excellence from all of our students and staff. Our next head coach will be charged with meeting that standard and contributing to the university’s championship tradition. The search will begin immediately.”