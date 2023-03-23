NEWPORT NEWS (WAVY)- “All hail the champions,” shouted Francis Tommasino, as confetti poured from the ceiling at Christopher Newport University’s student union.

CNU cheerleaders, the pep band, students, administrators and supports filled the hallway to celebrate the school’s first ever men’s basketball national championship.

“It’s indescribable,” said Captains head coach John Krikorian. “The feeling the emotions, thinking about all those that helped get us to this point, and then to do it in that fashion, surreal.”

Against Mount Union on Saturday, the Captains rallied from a 14-point first-half deficit and capped off their first title with Trey Barber’s buzzer-beating layup.

“(That was) the moment I’ve been dreaming of this my whole life,” said Barber.