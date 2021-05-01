Cleveland Browns select Hampton’s Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in NFL Draft

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) – It was a much longer wait than he’d hoped for, and much longer than the many draft experts predicted, but Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah finally heard his named called at the NFL Draft on Friday night.

The Bethel High School graduate was selected with the 52nd overall pick by the Cleveland Browns.

“Really appreciative for the opportunity just to play ball, to be able to breathe,” Koramoah said at his draft party in Virginia Beach.

Owusu-Koramoah capped a stellar career at Notre Dame by being named the ACC Player of the Year, and winning the Butkus Award as the nation’s top collegiate linebacker. He was projected to be taken in the first round on Thursday night, but had to watch four linebackers be selected in front of him.

When asked if the wait created a bigger chip on his shoulder, Owusu-Koramoah said, “Hey, look, call it what you want it. Hey, call it what you want it. We’re going to see though. We’ll get to it.”