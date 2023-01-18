CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WAVY) – All five Virginia starters scored in double-figures, led by Kihei Clark’s season-high 20 points, as the Cavaliers held off in-state rival Virginia Tech 78-68 at John Paul Jones Arena.

Armaan Franklin had 15 points and 5 rebounds for Virginia, while Jason Gardner had 12 points and four rebounds, Reece Beekman had 11 points and seven assists and Ben Vander Plas had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Virginia led by nine, 40-31 at the half, and shot 50.9% from the field (29-for-57) while Virginia Tech was 49.1% from the field (27-for-55)

Virginia Tech’s five starters also all scored in double figures, led by Darius Maddox’s 13 points and Grant Basile’s 12 points.

The Cavaliers (14-3, 6-2 ACC), who led for much of the game and by as much as 14 points, have now won four straight – beating Syracuse, North Carolina and Florida State ahead of the matchup against the Hokies.

Nathan Epstein is in Charlottesville and will have complete coverage on air and online at WAVY.com.