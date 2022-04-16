NORFOLK (WAVY) – Like every other sports fan who witnessed Saint Peters University’s incredible run in this year’s NCAA Tournament, Clarence Rupert is “still in shock.”

“The whole run was amazing,” said Rupert, who scored 11 points in the Peacocks’ 67-64 win over Purdue.

Saint Peters became the first 15-seed in NCAA Tournament history to reach the Elite Eight. “That’s legendary,” said Rupert, who also has a tie to Hampton Roads.

The 6-foot-8 freshman forward, born and raised in Philadelphia, was a star for Maury High School, and back in 2019 helped the Commodores win their first boys basketball state championship since 1927.

“I can’t really describe…I walk around here (Norfolk), and people notice me like, ‘Oh! That’s Clarence from Saint Peters,’ and I’m thinking, ‘Yeah, that’s me.'”

Rupert has entered the transfer portal and plans to continue his college basketball career at another institution, but will always remember the Peacocks’ improbable run. “Words can’t really explain the feeling,” he said.