Chris Beatty earns opportunity in the big time, as NFL assistant

PORTSMOUTH (WAVY) – Within football circles over the last decade, there may be no more recognizable name around Hampton Roads than Chris Beatty.

As head coach, Beatty led Landstown High School to its only state title in 2004. He mentored and molded Percy Harvin before Harvin became a national champion at Florida and a Super Bowl champion in Seattle, and landed a number of assistant coaching jobs at the college level over the past decade.

This year, Beatty will get his first opportunity in the NFL, as the wide receivers coach for the Los Angeles Chargers. “I’m excited about it,” said Beatty. “I think that’s something you aspire to at some point in your career.”

Beatty became one of the most recognizable recruiters in Hampton Roads, and managed to lure big local name after big local name to whatever program he happened to be at. He’s coached at nine Power-5 programs, including Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Maryland and most recently, Pittsburgh.

But for the first time in 15 years, Beatty won’t need to worry about recruiting.

“I was talking to Mike Tomlin and he was saying, ‘You won’t miss recruiting because you got your weekends off and you won’t need two phones,'” shared Beatty.

At some point, Beatty hopes to be given a head coaching opportunity. “It’s something I’ve always aspired to, and I’m hoping one day that will come true,” he said.

Wherever he lands, Beatty will always consider Hampton Roads home.