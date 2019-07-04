Chopper 10 shows progress of ODU’s new football stadium

NORFOLK (WAVY) – Chopper 10 flew over S.B. Ballard Stadium on Wednesday to get an updated glimpse on the progress of Old Dominion’s new football stadium.

The old field turf field is gone, seats are being put into place and a new press box has been built.



The capacity of the stadium will increase to 22,000, but the main purpose of the rebuild is to upgrade the game day experience for the fans.



“I think we will have the nicest football stadium in Conference USA,” Director of Athletics Wood Selig said. “I think it will provide an environment that is unmatched not just in Conference USA but around the country of FBS football.”



The $67 million project is expected to be completed in time for the Monarchs season opener against Norfolk State on August 31.