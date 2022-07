EUGENE, OR (WAVY) – Chesapeake’s Grant Holloway remains on top of the world. The graduate of Grassfield High School and record-setting national champion at the University of Florida successfully defended his world title in the 110-meter hurdle on Sunday afternoon with a time of 13.03 seconds.

HOLLOWAY DEFENDS GOLD AT HOME 👑@Flaamingoo_ x #WCHOregon22 pic.twitter.com/Xi6jAtKt0D — Team USA (@TeamUSA) July 18, 2022 Holloway became the first American hurdler ever to win a world championship on U.S. soil. He won his first world title in Doha, Qatar in 2019, and fell just short of a Gold medal at the Olympics in Tokyo last Summer.

The race was not without controversy. Devon Allen, the only hurdler to best Holloway in the 110-meter hurdle earlier this season, was disqualified for an early start.