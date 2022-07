EUGENE, OR (WAVY) – The defending world champion is back the finals, and it wasn’t close. Chesapeake’s Grant Holloway, who took his first world championship in 2019, ran his semifinal heat of the 110-meter hurdles in 13.01 seconds, well ahead of the field.

The graduate of Grassfield High School, and record-setter at the University of Florida, will look to become the first American hurdler to win a world title on U.S. soil tonight. The 110-meter hurdle finals will run at 10:30 on WAVY TV 10.