BELGRADE, SERBIA (WAVY) – The last time Grant Holloway lost a race in the 60-meter hurdles, former President Barrack Obama was still in the White House.

Holloway, a former All-American at Grassfield High School and World Champion in the 110-meter hurdle, took home gold at the World Athletics Indoor Championships by winning his 55th consecutive race in the 60-meter hurdle.

A silver medalist at last Summer’s Olympic games in Tokyo, Holloway tied his own world record time of 7.29 seconds in the semfinal round, then easily cleared the field to win the final.