Chesapeake’s Cam Thomas goes to Brooklyn Nets with 27th pick in NBA Draft

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 29: Cam Thomas poses for photos on the red carpet during the 2021 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center on July 29, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

(WAVY/AP) — It was worth the wait for Chesapeake basketball player Cameron Thomas. The former Oscar Smith High School standout was selected by the Brooklyn Nets with the 27th overall pick in the NBA Draft.

Pretty convenient for the 23-year-old considering the draft was held at the Nets home arena in Brooklyn.

Thomas averaged 23 points last season as a freshman. Only Pete Maravich, Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf (then still known as Chris Jackson) and Bob Pettit ever averaged more in their first seasons at LSU.

His 23 point average also led the conference.

Thomas, who led the nation with 194 free throws made last season, would join a roster featuring Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden that was second in the NBA with more than 118 points per game last season.

Thomas starred at Oscar Smith High School as a freshman before transferring to Oak Hill Academy.