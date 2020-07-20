Chesapeake’s “Butterbean” Queen wins thrilling Hampton Heat 200 at Langley

HAMPTON (WAVY) – In a thrilling finish, Chesapeake’s Brenden “Butterbean” Queen took home the biggest win of his young career, and at the biggest race of the year at historic Langley Speedway.

Queen, 22, passed leaders Connor Hall and Corey Heim late in the race, Hall and Heim both wrecked, and Queen went on to win the Hampton Heat 200. Hall was denied back-to-back titles at the Hampton Heat, while Queen earned only his second career win at Langley, his first ever Hampton Heat checkered flag, and a check for $10,000.