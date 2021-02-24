Chesapeake native Grant Holloway sets new world record in 60-meter hurdles

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Grant Holloway, of the United States, competes in the men’s 110 meter hurdles semifinal at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake native Grant Holloway set a new world record Wednesday for the indoor 60-meter hurdles.

Holloway beat the 27-year-old record by one-hundredth of a second at a speed of 7.29 seconds during a meet in Madrid, NBC reported. The previous record was set by Britain’s Colin Jackson.

The 23-year-old is also currently the world champion in the 110m hurdles with a record time of 12.98.

Holloway had just beaten his own American record in the 60m hurdles two weeks ago in the World Athletics Indoor Tour with a time of 7.32. His previous record was 7.35.

Holloway, who won three straight national championships in both the indoor and outdoor 60-meter and 110-meter hurdles at the University of Florida, hopes to make his Olympic debut in Tokyo this summer.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10