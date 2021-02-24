Chesapeake native Grant Holloway sets new world record in 60-meter hurdles

Grant Holloway, of the United States, competes in the men’s 110 meter hurdles semifinal at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake native Grant Holloway set a new world record Wednesday for the indoor 60-meter hurdles.

Holloway beat the 27-year-old record by one-hundredth of a second at a speed of 7.29 seconds during a meet in Madrid, NBC reported. The previous record was set by Britain’s Colin Jackson.

The 23-year-old is also currently the world champion in the 110m hurdles with a record time of 12.98.

Holloway had just beaten his own American record in the 60m hurdles two weeks ago in the World Athletics Indoor Tour with a time of 7.32. His previous record was 7.35.

Holloway, who won three straight national championships in both the indoor and outdoor 60-meter and 110-meter hurdles at the University of Florida, hopes to make his Olympic debut in Tokyo this summer.