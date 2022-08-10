WILLIAMSBURG (WAVY) – Mike London’s culture is firmly in place at William & Mary. The Tribe football program will have one of its most experienced teams in years, along with two quarterbacks with starting experience, as well as a defense with 9 returning starters.

If ever there was a season the Tribe should expect a championship, it should be in 2022.

“Everybody expects a championship because we can’t accept less,” said defensive end Nate Lynn at Wednesday’s Media Day.

If anyone will have a say as to whether or not the Tribe will celebrate a championship, it will be Lynn, who was named the CAA’s Preseason Defensive Player of the Year.

“I can’t reiterated how much of a target that’s going to be (on my back), but I welcome that,” said Lynn.

Lynn tied a school record with 12 sacks last season, and that’s after missing one game from injury. But he maintains, this season won’t be about individual accolades.

“I’m here for a championship,” said Lynn. “Whether that be CAA or national.”