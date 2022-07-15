ONANCOCK, Va. (WAVY) — Local Senior League softball and baseball teams are celebrating recent state championships.

The Central Accomack Little League Senior League softball team routed Woodstock-Edinburgh 14-0 in the Virginia state tournament on July 11. The team will now play as Team Virginia in the Southeast Regional Senior Softball Tournament in Salisbury, North Carolina, from July 21-23.

They’re holding a GoFundMe fundraiser to help with travel expenses and were still looking to raise about $7,200 as of Friday morning. There’s also a spaghetti dinner fundraiser coming up July 19 at the Elks Lodge.

Meanwhile the Fleet Park Seniors (15-16 age group) from Norfolk won their baseball state title this week out in Castlewood in Southwest Virginia, shutting out Fairfax 10-0.

The group is now heading down to Florida for the Southeast Regional to represent Virginia. They’re raising money for travel expenses via a GoFundMe. As of publishing time, they’d raised $4,585 of their $10,000 goal.