Cattoor scores career-high, Tech sets ACC record in historic win at Florida State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Hunter Cattoor scored a career-high 27 points, all on a school-record tying nine 3-pointers, Sean Pedulla scored 21 points with six 3-pointers of his own, and Virginia Tech defeated Florida State 85-72.

As a team, Virginia Tech connected on 18 of 25 from three-point range, which is a new ACC single-game record.

Cattoor hit back-to-back 3-pointers for a 68-60 Hokies lead with 6:41 remaining. After Florida State called timeout, the Hokies forced a turnover, Justyn Mutts turned it into two points, and Cattoor hit two more 3-pointers for a 16-point lead.

Pedulla, a backup freshman guard, blew past his season highs of 11 points and three 3-pointers, making 6 of 7. Anthony Polite had 17 points, six rebounds and three assists for the Seminoles.

The win is Tech’s first in Tallahassee since 1990, and the first over FSU since the 2016 ACC Tournament.